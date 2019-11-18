DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Monday night, the Decatur City Council voted unanimously to begin working with a retail recruitment service to bring new businesses to the city.
Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said specific retail businesses have not yet been selected.
"I think it's too early to really say who the retailers are that they'll target," Kindseth said. "But they'll look for similar retail markets and they'll look to say 'Okay, there's a Dick's Sporting Goods in a similar retail market, why don't we have a Dick's Sporting Goods?'"
While city staff had met with multiple companies over the last few months, they concluded that Retail Strategies is uniquely qualified for the job.
"Retail Strategies focuses, and their particular expertise is retail recruitment," Kindseth said. "Knocking on the retailers' doors, going to the retail shows, and saying 'Who's growing in the Midwest right now?' and 'How many locations are they looking to open?'"
The agreement between the city and Retail Strategies is for three years, but may be canceled annually with no future financial obligation.
"The desire is not necessarily to build new brick and mortar locations, until we fill some of our existing shopping centers," Kindseth said.