DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Decatur Public Schools to share in the cost of demolishing the former Woodrow Wilson school building. DPS approved the agreement at their meeting in December of 2022.
According to a release from the council, the City will be responsible for demolition and site cleaning. Once the property has been cleared, the ownership will transfer to DPS.
Opinions have been mixed about the fate of the old school building. History of the Heartland testified against the demolition. According to the organization, the building has historic value such as being the only Civil Works Administration funded structure in Decatur.
Decatur resident, Chubby Mitchell shared his experience with Woodrow Wilson.
"In the early 70s, I worked for this school. I went through junior high school and lived in this neighborhood for about 50 years ... the house down the street, I grew up in, " said Mitchell.
More information from the council meeting can be found here.
