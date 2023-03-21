DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur City Council approved an adjustment to sewer rates at Monday's meeting.
A 5% increase in sewer rates was approved with the intention of paying for infrastructure improvements. City staff estimate new construction funded by the Water and Sewer funds could increase 20 percent in 2023.
According to a release the council, "was reluctant to pass this increase onto Decatur citizens but heard from City staff that an increase is necessary to keep up with important capital infrastructure projects."
A flat increase of 2.5%, last year's increase, would "start to undermine the City’s ability to use water and sewer infrastructure as a major economic development recruiting asset."
Action on changes to the water ordinance were tabled.
