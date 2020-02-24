DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Monday night, the Decatur City Council held its first regular meeting since making changes to public comment policies earlier this month.
Citizens are now allowed to only comment during agenda items if that person submits a request with the City Clerk beforehand. Citizens can also still comment at the very beginning of the meeting.
"Our meetings had gotten a little rowdy and loud," explained Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. "And some people were really feeling the tenor of the meetings was keeping some people away, and people who came here to speak didn't get up and speak because they felt somewhat intimidated."
Councilman Bill Faber - one of only two council members who voted against the changes - told WAND the citizens he's spoken to are all upset about the matter.
"They feel that they're being disrespected and they want the right to comment on their government's actions," Faber said.
Another change to public comment policy is that the mayor can now call a speaker "out of order" if they're profane, crude or threatening.
"I (previously) couldn't gavel you out of order, regardless of what you said," Mayor Wolfe said. "We've had a lot of personal attacks on council members, on staff, on volunteers ... and that's really not fair."
At Monday night's meeting, the council heard from a few citizens who disapprove of the new changes, including Marc Girdler, who was called out of order while he offered public comment.
"They just want to get home early," Girdler said of the council members. "If I was on the City Council, I'd stay here until 2 o'clock in the morning if that's what it took to make sure that everybody felt heard and that we could make the best possible decision for the community."
While it's probably too early to tell how the policy changes will impact council meetings from now on, Mayor Wolfe emphasizes any citizen is still free to comment if they ask to do so beforehand - even as late as one minute before the meeting starts.
"We welcome comments from the public," she said. "We want to hear what's important to people."
But Faber thinks the policy change won't last.
"I'm confident that we're gonna get this policy reversed," he said. "If not this year, next year. But sooner or later, it will be reversed."