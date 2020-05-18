DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur City Council decided to postpone voting on a proposed ordinance that would require city residents to register foreclosed and vacant houses.
The council voted unanimously to table the matter at its meeting Monday night. The meeting was attended by most council members remotely to abide by Governor Pritzker's current order that limits gatherings to no more than 10 people.
The council says the proposed registry would help identify, regulate, and limit foreclosed and vacant properties in the city, but Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe says more discussion is needed before the council decides whether or not to adopt it.
"It's a lot to work through, and it was probably a lot to just throw in (as) a council agenda item without having a lot of conversations," she told WAND News.
"We're just trying to figure out a better way to manage the property in the community."
The council also passed several other measures Monday evening, including a contract for a storm drainage improvement project at 32nd Street and Fulton Avenue, and a purchase agreement for the old Fire Station 5.
