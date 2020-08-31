DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur City Council will discuss the budget for the coming years, the impact COVID-19 has had on the city's finances, and the potential for funding cuts during their meeting Monday.
On May 11, 2020, the City Council conducted a study session to look at revenue trends impacting the fiscal year 2020 municipal budget. They tentatively approved a 9-point strategy for keeping the city government solvent through 2020 without needing to increase taxes for citizens and property owners and without the need for staff layoffs.
>>May 2020 Nine-Point Financial Gap-Closing Plan for FY2020 (with updates)
The council then requested an update every two months leading up to the approval of a new budget for fiscal year 2021.
An extended "Treasurer's Report" was given in July, but the council decided a more detailed financial analysis would be postponed until August when more data would be available.
Back in May, staff estimated COVID-induced revenue losses to the city's General Fund would be around $5.4 million by the end of 2020.
In June, staff revised that amount to about $5.6 million.
In July, it was revised again to an estimated $5.2 million revenue shortfall.
The estimates did not include expected reductions in motor fuel taxes due to reduced fuel sales, because MFT is not a General Fund revenue.
Staff still think the General Fund revenue shortfall will be between $5 and $5.5 million by the end of this year.
Officials said that, while several components of the 9-point financial strategy remain to be fully implemented, they can now report that efficiency and cost reduction measures, along with grant reimbursements received, are estimated to reduce the originally budgeted expenses in the General Fund by between $3 and $3.3 million.
That means the net loss to the General Fund will be about $2 million, much less than what staff first predicted would need to come from reserves back in May.
Staff implemented spending containment measures limiting expenditures, including staffing reductions through normal attrition and turnover. The budget authorizes total staffing of 449, but the number has been reduced to 432 through attrition and natural turnover.
Officials said no layoffs or involuntary furloughs will occur in 2020.
Limited hiring has continued as needs and service demands require.
The City's General Fund cash reserves began fiscal year 2020 at $8.3 million or 43 days cash reserve.
The city will draw down the General Fund cash reserve from $8.3 million to about $6.3 million by the year's end or about one month's worth of reserve.
City officials said it is recommended that the City Council refrain from further cash reserve reductions.
The purpose of the General Fund's cash reserve is to have a level of cash in reserve to help the city withstand unforeseen financial shocks.
They said, after weathering the financial shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city should commit to eventually restoring reserves to the 60-day level.
To avoid further decreases in the cash reserves in 2021, officials are recommending even more budget discipline to balance the budget.
Officials said that will be difficult, because most financial forecasting indicates revenues available to State and local governments next year will be less than they have been in 2020. That means the City of Decatur's $5 million plus 2020 General Fund revenue shortfall could be even greater in 2021.
The economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic hit the State of Illinois with a $2.7 billion shortfall in 2020, but that is expected to grow to $4.6 billion in 2021, according the the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
Current models suggest it will not be until some time in 2022 that we start to see a significant economic rebound.
Decatur officials said it is likely the State of Illinois will look to local government revenue sources to shore-up State finances in 2021.
Officials said they have already started exploring ways to reduce expenditures without reducing services in 2021.
These include:
- Explore the use of an insurance pool to reduce workers compensation costs
- Conduct a top-to-bottom analysis of the Central Garage and central fueling operations to see how both can be re-engineered to save costs
- Obtain vehicles through a unique market-replacement lease contract to reduce overall vehicle acquisition costs
- Use short-term bonding and other debt financing to smooth the financial impact of selected capital costs that cannot be deferred
However, officials said this may still not be enough to balance the General Fund.
"It could be that the city will be able to get through 2021 with only modest belt-tightening, but it is also possible that 2021 will necessitate a fundamental re-examination of which municipal services can be reduced or curtailed in order to balance the budget," they said in notes to the City Council.
More than 76 percent of the General Fund goes to salaries and employee benefits.
Officials said it is too early for the City Council to decide what services and funding levels should and should not be included in the 2021 budget since staff has not yet provided the council with new 2021 revenue estimates and they have not developed new spending plans.
The City Council will not be asked at the Aug. 31 meeting to make spending, decisions about individual programs, projects, departments or subsidies. Rather, they will see all options in the context of the entire budget, including all revenues and expenditures.
At the Aug. 31 meeting, officials are requesting the City Council to discuss:
- Whether the financial course set forth in the 9-point plan and explained here as it pertains to the rest of the FY 2020 is acceptable or if the City Council wants to amend it in some way
- Whether the FY 2021 budget should be balanced using cash reserves, as FY 2020 has been balanced
- Whether the City should, to the greatest extend possible, avoid tax increases in the FY 2021 budget
- Whether the City should attempt to seek out service mergers and consolidations with other units of local government that could reduce the cost of government for all participating governments
- Whether the FY 2021 budget should be prepared with different levels of potential service deliveries so that the budget can be amended more readily based on changing conditions as FY 2021 proceeds
- Whether the City Council would like to continue close monitoring of its financial conditions every other month in 2021, as it has done in 2020 since the start of the pandemic
The City Council will also be at liberty during the Aug. 31 Study Session to propose other budget process and developmental parameters.
Staff will use these general principles and strategies to prepare the draft 2021 budget in September, with the the expectation that a "City Manager's Recommended Budget" will be presented to the governing body in late October for review during a series of council study sessions starting in November.
The final version of the budget should be formally adopted in December prior to the Jan. 1 start of the new fiscal year.
The Aug. 31 meeting will start at 5:30 p.m.
