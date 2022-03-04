DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur City Council will discuss and vote on an amendment to the liquor code that would require drive through and walk-up alcohol sales to end at 10 p.m.
The proposal is meant to help curb violent crime.
The amendment would go into effect July 1, 2022 if passed. July 1 is when the new permit year for liquor licenses commences.
The City Council said it has provided additional funding for specialized police equipment, allocated funds for youth intervention, started long-term reinvestment in struggling neighborhoods, worked on job training and workforce development in an effort to address violent crime.
So far, businesses with drive-up and walk-up window sales of alcohol have not been polled to gather reaction.
The city does not have data on how many existing liquor license holders have drive-up or walk-up windows for sales.
If the amendment passes, the Liquor Commissioner would be responsible for enforcing it come July 1.
The next city council meeting is set for Monday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.