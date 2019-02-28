DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur City Council will be considering a Resolution Authorizing Action Regarding Unsafe Structures at this Monday's meeting.
This is the beginning of the process seeking court-ordered demolition for properties that are deemed unsafe or abandoned.
This is the second step, after posting a structure unfit. It initiates the demolition process.
The demolitions could be potentially be funded through grant money. Demolition is usually completed within six months from initiating a case, unless that case ends up being contested in court.
City staff is recommending the resolution be approved at the 5:30 p.m. meeting Monday.
Properties deemed abandoned or unsafe include:
- 16th, 232 N. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in February 2017. The structure suffers from structural and foundation deterioration, moisture damage and incomplete or missing mechanical, plumbing and electrical. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Burtschi Ct., 305 W. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in June 2018. The structure suffered significant fire damage and was completely gutted. All mechanical, electrical and plumbing components have been removed. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Cantrell, 1608 E. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in December 2018. The structure was destroyed by a fire. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Carolina, 727 N. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in July 2016. The rear wall has fallen into the rear yard and the roof has collapsed. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Center, 605 E. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in January 2018. The front porch and roof area are collapsing. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Center, 653 W. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in March 2017. This structure suffers from significant roof and foundations deficiencies. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Church, 1209 N. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in December 2018. The property has significant fire damage. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Church, 1440 N. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in July 2014. There is significant roof and foundation deficiencies and electrical has been stripped from the structure. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- College, 909 N. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in December 2018. All systems are failing or removed. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- College, 1639 N. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in July 2015. This structure suffers from significant roof and foundations deficiencies. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Condit, 1462 E. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in December 2018. The property has significant fire damage. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Decatur, 822 W. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in February 2019. The property has significant fire damage. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- East Ave., 239 N. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in July 2018. The property has significant fire damage. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Edward, 1704 N. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in October 2015. This structure suffers from significant roof and foundations deficiencies. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Edward, 1721 N. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in May 2015. This structure suffers from significant roof and foundations deficiencies. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Forest, 1130 W. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in January 2019. The roof is failing causing ceilings and floors to fail. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Grand, 889 W. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in June 2017. The property has significant structural defects and the foundation is failing. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Grand, 1285 W. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in December 2018. The property has significant structural defects and the foundation is failing. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Green, 1277 W. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in July 2018. The house has significant fire damage. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Green, 1281 W. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in October 2018. The house has significant lack of maintenance and lacks most plumbing, electrical and mechanical facilities. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- King, 937 W. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in October 2017. The house has significant fire damage. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- King, 969 W. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in March 2017. The house has significant interior fire damage. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Lawrence, 1617 E. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in October 2018. The interior of the property has suffered from significant lack of maintenance and is infested with rodents and insects. Gas, electric and water service are currently off.
- Maffit, 820 S. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in January 2019. The majority of the roof has collapsed, most of the interior has been gutted. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Main, 2077 E. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in July 2018. The house has significant structure failure with the foundation wall almost completely missing. Gas, electric and water service are currently off.
- Main, 1415 N. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in November 2016. This structure suffers from significant roof and foundations deficiencies. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Main, 1617 N. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in March 2014. The property has significant fire damage. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Marietta, 123 E. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in June 2018. The entire back wall of the structure is falling out. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Monroe, 1408 N. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in December 2018. The house has significant fire damage. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Monroe, 1412 N. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in February 2017. This structure suffers from significant roof and foundations deficiencies. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- North, 1626 E. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in April 2017. There is a hole in the roof, the kitchen has been destroyed by vandals and there is significant damage throughout. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- North, 2321 E. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in October 2016. The roof of this structure is failing causing extensive damage to the interior. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- North, 2417 E. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in March 2015. The house has significant lack of maintenance and lacks most plumbing, electrical and mechanical facilities. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- North, 2469 E. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in December 2018. The house has significant lack of maintenance and lacks most plumbing, electrical and mechanical facilities. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Packard, 874 W. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in January 2019. The house has significant fire damage. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Packard, 875 W. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in May 2017. The house has significant structure damage. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Prairie, 2349 E. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in July 2018. The interior of the property has suffered from significant lack of maintenance and is infested with rodents and insects. Gas, electric and water service are currently off.
- Prairie, 2509 E. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in July 2017. The roof is deteriorated to the point moisture has damaged most interior surfaces. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Union, 1164 N. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in January 2019. The house has significant fire damage. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Union, 1384 N. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in September 2016. This structure suffers from significant roof and foundations deficiencies. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Union, 1389 N. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in August 2014. This structure suffers from significant roof and foundations deficiencies. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Van Dyke, 815 N. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in December 2016. The structure has significant lack of maintenance and lacks most plumbing, electrical and mechanical facilities. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- View, 915 W. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in January 2018. There are significant structural deficiencies causing ceilings and floors to fail. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- William, 1601 E. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in December 2018. The house has significant lack of maintenance and lacks most plumbing, electrical and mechanical facilities. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- William, 1736 E. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in September 2018. The house has significant fire damage. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.
- Wood, 605 W. This property was posted as Unfit for Human Habitation in February 2019. The property has significant fire damage. Gas, electric and water service have all been terminated.