DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Monday evening, the Decatur City Council unanimously voted to give the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau the responsibility of overseeing the Transfer House.
Under the agreement, the landmark will be managed by the DACVB, while the city will still own the building.
The Transfer House, which sits in Central Park, will be used as a headquarters for events managed by the DACVB, like celebrations, festivals, and other activities in the park.
"It's really exciting because the Transfer House is a fixture in our community," said Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. "It's the symbol of our community. But the facility itself has really just been sitting empty in Central Park... This will help, we believe, bring more activities and events to Central Park and the downtown area, so we think it's gonna be good for everybody."
The building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is in need of major renovations to its interior, including plumbing, electrical work, and the addition of bathrooms. The DACVB will take responsibility for raising funds to make those improvements.
Also passing at Monday night's meeting: an agreement with design company Massie Massie and Associates to develop a concept improvement plan for Route 51 between Eldorado Street and Pershing Road, and an agreement with Dewberry Architects to design a new Fire Station No. 3.