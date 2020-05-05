DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur leaders are asking city employees to consider a voluntary furlough of their job status during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, City Manager Scot Wrighton sent a letter to about 450 city government employees announcing the voluntary furlough program. He wrote in the letter the city could face "severe restrictions" on financial resources due to the pandemic.
A city employee who decides in favor of a voluntary furlough and has their application approved by a supervisor will still receive group health insurance benefits "as if their employment status had not changed", Wrighton said. They will still be responsible for paying their portion of all premiums.
Wrighton said a department head could decide to decline an employee's furlough request if approving it would create an undue workload on other city workers.
At least a few people have volunteered to furlough their employment as of Tuesday.
The city does not anticipate any layoffs happening and none are planned, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.