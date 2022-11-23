DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – When the doors open at 11am Thursday it will be the 139th time the Decatur Club has hosted its annual Thanksgiving brunch.
“We’ve been doing this for 140 years as of next year. I think we’ve missed three Thanksgiving brunches in that time,” Decatur Club GM Jeff Ingle told WAND News. He is expecting a large crowd at the downtown venue for the already sold out event. “Usually around 200 to 225. So, a nice crowd.”
The menu this year includes slow roasted Amish turkeys, glazed pit ham, Dijon Rosemary Pork Medallions and Chicken Marsala. Cooked to order omelets, sausage patties fried potatoes, Western-style scrambled eggs and apple-wood smoked bacon will also be available.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.