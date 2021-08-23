DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur community blood drives have been announced for September 2021.
The first drive, scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, is for Decatur Memorial Hospital employees only at 2300 N. Edward St. inside classrooms. Community donors can donate on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at the ImpactLife New Decatur Donor Center (151 W. Main St.) from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. or on Friday, Sept. 10 at the same location from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Staff interested in donating should call Julie Floyd at (217)876-8121 or visit this link and use code 60703 to locate the drive. Community donors should call ImpactLife at (800)747-5401 or click here to locate the day they want to donate on Sept. 8 or Sept. 10 and choose an appointment time.
Masks and appointments are required. Potential donors need to be 17 or older, or 16 with a parental permission form available here.
See the PDF document attached to this story for more information.
