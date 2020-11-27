DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is grateful for the community after his home was destroyed by a fire earlier this week.
Greg Hall’s home on Route 121 caught fire on Monday. His neighbors alerted him to the fire, allowing him to get out safely. The old home was his parents and everything inside, including family heirlooms were destroyed.
"It was packed full of stuff my folks had forever and I had collected for years and years. Just never dreamed anything like this would ever happen,” Hall said. “Even if you can replace it, it is irreplaceable."
Investigators believe the fire was a chimney fire that spread. Hall does not have insurance. A GoFundMe was setup by members of the Decatur community to help Hall out.
He is currently staying at a family member’s home.
