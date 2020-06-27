DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Saturday morning, community members gathered to show support for local law enforcement.
The Decatur and Macon County Chapter of We Back the Blue hosted the rally.
Dozens of supporters lined up at Mound and North Water St. holding uplifting signs to show their appreciation.
"I think it's just time we come out and support the police and show them we do back the blue, brown, green, whatever color they wear," said Janie Snoke one of the participants.
Snoke said it's important to show police gratitude especially in these times. "When you see a police officer, you thank him." said Snoke. "When you see a Macon County Sheriff's deputy, thank him or her. Be appreciative of what they do."
Snoke worked with the Decatur police department for 34 years. She said she has seen first-hand what the police department has done to make sure its officers are keeping their oath to protect and serve the right way.
"Not here, we never stood for it," said Snoke. "Our department was always the first one to get rid of a dirty cop. I watched them escort them out the door in handcuffs before becuase they don't tolerate dirty cops here."
