DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A community is expressing concern after three young men were killed in a matter of weeks.
In just the first 23 days of April, Decatur Police have responded to three homicides. The youngest victim in this month's homicide was 17 years old.
On April 5, Devin Slater, 36 was shot and killed. Three days later, on April 8, Bryston Musgrove, 24, was shot and killed. On Thursday, April 23, T'Kai Crayton, 17, was shot and killed.
"It is not a win," State President of the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois, said. "There is a not victory on both sides when you have a homicide, or violence. I am alarmed. I am very alarmed."
Walker says the problem is not a Decatur problem, a police problem or a mayor problem. He also said it is not the problem of one single person.
"This is a community problem, and we are the village, and we have to take the village back," he said. "I don't know if anyone has the solution at this time to what is going on, but we can not sit back idle today, tomorrow and wait for the next homicide."
For Walker, action starts with communication and bringing people together.
"We have to go back to the village, to the board room, to the community as a whole, to the clergy, to the spiritual advisers, spiritual leaders and get our village back," Walker said.
Walker believes communication stretches to those involved in the crimes, and letting those considering violence know it isn't the only option.
"A problem that you seem to be a mountain is not always a mountain," Walker said. "It is something that can be dealt with if you just take the time to communicate."
Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz said he is putting more resources towards crime because of the recent violence. Getz said they have not ruled out the homicide of Musgrove and Crayton as being related, but said it does not appear that way yet. The death of Slater is not connected.
Police have made arrests in the homicides of Musgrove and Slater. There is not work on an arrest in Crayton's homicide.
