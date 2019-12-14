DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — For some, the holidays is the most wonderful time of the year and for others, it’s a bit difficult.
Dozens of community members in Decatur spent their Saturday evening at the Decatur Plaza Entertainment Center to remember and honor those they have lost due to violence.
This is the first year Stop the Violence project held a memorial dinner for the community.
“A lot of people think that when they have suffering from trauma (you can use that trauma) you can give back now. You can turn the negative into a positive,” said Apostle, Jessie R. Bates.
Bates said when he lost one of his own, he decided to make change through Stop the Violence—it took time—but he did it.
His hope is that through gathering through one meal, each family member can heal together and join his coalition to help bring positivity to the city of Decatur.
If you want to get involved visit stoptheviolenceproject.net.