DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — At the 37th Annual Freedom March, residents from across Decatur showed up to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The march stepped off at Mueller Park and proceeded north to the Decatur Civic Center. After the march, history teacher Richard Hansen led a program called “Teaching our Past Improves our Future”.
The march moved the emotions of those in attendance. Shelith Hansbro of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated Decatur Springfield Alumnae Chapter emphasized the need for this annual event.
"We need to continue to work together so that change can happen. Change doesn't happen just by one person, even though that one person might catapult that, there is usually a support system to help. We just want to make sure people remember, we remember, " said Hansbro.
Those in attendance sang civil rights songs such as "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and "We Shall Overcome".
Richard Henson, touches on the dark past of racial injustice in the Decatur area and memories in his African American Studies class.
"I'm reading this chapter on lynching and my jaw just hit the ground, I can't believe this has gone on and has not been taught."
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.