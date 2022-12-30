DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - The African American Cultural and Genealogical Society Museum of Illinois Inc. hopes to educate others about the meaning of Kwanzaa.
The cultural celebration consists of seven days and seven principles.
"I hope that people will look at the definitions of each principle. Of course, they can celebrate it all seven days this week, but throughout the year because they talk about unity, it talks about togetherness, economic development. They talk about so many things, keeping our neighborhood safe," said Evelyn Hood, AACGS board member.
Kwanzaa is celebrated from December 26 to January 1. Participants honor the seven principles which are unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. The AACGS board members explained how everyone can apply these principles to their own lives.
"The principles that are good for everybody and help uplift everybody if they can follow those."
"It's really quite unique, it is. It's dedication of what we would like our community to be."
Over the seven days, seven candles are lit. Each day one candle is lit in honor of the daily principle. This allows for opportunity to discuss the meaning of that specific principle.
"It's all geared to that. Whatever is still taking away the seven principles for Kwanzaa because this is why we celebrate it."
They hope to educate other community members about Kwanzaa every year. To read more about AACGS and Kwanzaa click here.
