DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur family’s company received recognition for Innovation of the Year in Midwest Manufacturing Technology at an award ceremony in Chicago.
The award, which came from mHUB and MxD at the Fourth Revolution Awards (4RevAwards), went to father and son Peter and Prescott Paulin for their work with 300 Below Inc., a company a press release said is the largest and oldest cryogenic processing company in the world. It has been in operation since 1966 and specializes in using core technology as an extension of metal heat treatment.
300 Below received this award for its cryogenic treatment process, which advanced multiple manufacturing technologies and “significantly” helped the U.S. manufacturing ecosystem, according to the company’s release.
“300 Below is proud to be revolutionary, elevating innovation in the defense and manufacturing industrial base,” said 300 Below Inc. President Prescott Paulin. “As America seeks to regrow its manufacturing capabilities, our industry peers are seeking ways to survive shrinking margins and the export of jobs overseas by competitors. Our process transforms existing metal parts by offering a competitive advantage to manufacturers seeking to make their parts last longer and perform better than ever before, which means better profits, lower operating costs and tooling expenses, plus reduced downtime on manufacturing lines. We treat both the tools used to make items as well as the finished products before they ship.”
The company recently received about $1.5 million in small business innovation research funding from AFWERX (through the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory) for improving at-risk military metals.
