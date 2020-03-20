DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The owner of the Decatur Conference Center confirmed to WAND that he has had to cut staff because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Steve Horve said the cuts were mostly on the food and beverage side of things, but he did have to cut some housekeepers and hotel staff at all his locations, which includes two hotels, besides the conference center. Horve said the cuts are probably one-third of his staff.
Horve said the outbreak resulted in the cancellation of 300 hotel room reservations for the weekend of March 20, 2020 alone.
Horve told WAND he expects to bring staff back once the Governor’s order for bars and restaurants to close is lifted.