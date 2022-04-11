DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - There are thousands of dilapidated and vacant homes in Decatur. But city leaders are hoping to take a multi-pronged approach to make a dent in the problem.
During a special City Council meeting Monday night, city council heard eight recommendations for turning around Decatur's housing issues.
"It should be targeted to the worst of the worst neighborhoods," Cordaryl Patrick, community development director for the city of Decatur, explained.
Houses too far gone will be considered for demolition.
"We can't demo our way out of the situation we're in. We simply can't demo our way out of the housing challenges," Patrick added.
But while demolitions won't solve every issue, other programs would focus on small loans or grants for repairs and a lottery system for city-paid rehab in targeted neighborhoods.
"Certain neighborhoods - like Millikin Heights for example - that if we don't intervene now, the condition of the housing is going to continue to spread and Millikin Heights is going to be a neighborhood where we're going to have to do major rehab in," Patrick said.
There are also proposals to partner with the Northeast Community Fund for minor repairs. They would also partner with the Central Illinois Land Bank to rehab abandoned homes.
"We've got to have a multi-facet approach to how we deal with those properties in each individual neighborhood. But there's no doubt each neighborhood on that heat map should be involved," Patrick said.
While council members seemed on board with the ideas, there is concern about long term funding, when federal COVID-19 dollars run out.
"After 2-3 years the ARPA money goes away, what's the funding to keep these things moving?" Councilman Bill Faber asked.
Others are worried the ideas simply aren't enough to tackle the more than 5,000 abandoned homes and hundreds more blighted properties.
"Just getting a sense for the scale of how many owner-occupied rehab programs we have to do is pretty critical here. Because my guess is 100-150 over three years is not going to be enough," Councilman David Horn said.
These proposals also include provisions to require anyone who receives money from the city to go through a free maintenance training program.
Click the PDF documents attached to this story to learn more about the recommendations.
