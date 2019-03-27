DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Three Decatur Correctional Center employees have pledged to shave their heads if enough money is raised for the Law Enforcement Torch Run Special Olympics of Illinois.
Major Angie Locke will shave her head if $2,000 is raised.
Sgt. Vincent Nerio will shave his head if $3,000 can be raised.
Officer Brittney Booker will shave her head if the total goal of $4,000 is raised by April 15.
The Illinois Department of Corrections has been the top fundraiser for the Law Enforcement Torch Run Special Olympics of Illinois the last two years.
IDOC raised $148,000 in 2017. IDOC raised $165,000 in 2018.
The Decatur Correctional Center raised $6,500,18 in 2017 and $13,357.09 in 2018.
Staff at the Decatur Correctional Center participate in events throughout the year including the Super Plunge in Lake Michigan, the Polar Plunge in Lake Decatur, Dunkin Donuts Cop on a Rooftop, Texas Roadhouse free luncheon, rib eating challenges, and more.