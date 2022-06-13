DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur City Council is moving forward with plans to complete a multi-million dollar renovation to the Civic Center, and build a hotel and family entertainment center on the same property.
Phase 1 of the project would include a $5-10 million renovation in the Civic Center. While there's a lot of work to be done, they say their top priority is safety in the Civic Center lobby.
"We need to be more strategic in how we protect our employees, our council people, people who are here in the audience tonight and every night. I want them to feel secure coming to pay their water bills or coming to visit with one of us," Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said in a council study session Monday night.
Other renovations would include adding more meeting space, to attract conventions and trade expos, as well as utilizing the ice hockey arena for summer sports tournaments.
"I think we leave out a wide area of our population by just having an ice rink and nothing else for the other population of our city," Councilman Dennis Cooper explained.
These renovations would come as a hotel and family entertainment center is built right next to the Civic Center.
"I'd love to see a hotel. I'd like to hear from ADM how much they are in need for traveling employees coming into their training center and so forth," Councilman Ed Culp added.
"If Dave and Busters or Chuck E Cheese or a similar type of establishment would want to come to downtown Decatur- that would be fantastic," Councilman David Horn explained.
Council said they have to do something to attract new business to the Civic Center.
"Doing nothing is not doing our job," Mayor Moore Wolfe added.
Right now, the city is propping up the building's $450,000 annual loss. But this planned remodel is expected to net up to $1.9 million each year for Decatur.
"Truly make this a community civic center to its highest and best use for the future," Mayor Moore Wolfe added.
City leaders are now asking interested hotels and family entertainment centers to submit proposals for the project.
The renovation project would also include installing covered parking with solar panels to help cut down on the Civic Center's utility budget.
