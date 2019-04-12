DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Firefighters responded to fires at two separate homes under renovation in Decatur late Thursday night and early Friday morning.
Around 10:20 Thursday night, crews responded to a house on East Hickory Street, where they found fire in two locations, firefighters said. The fire caused about $10,000 in damage, authorities said.
Then, around 4:30 Friday morning, crews were called to the 1300 block of North Walnut Grove.
“The fire on Walnut Grove was fully involved when they got there, and it suffered a roof collapse shortly after we started to extinguish the fire,” said battalion chief Wade Watson. “The fire on East Hickory, they were able to make entry and extinguish the fire pretty quickly.”
No one was hurt in either fire, Watson said.
Authorities had not yet determined the cause of either fire Friday morning.