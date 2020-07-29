DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur and Danville have both canceled their scheduled Labor Day parades due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Announcements on both events came in the last week.
Organizers have canceled not only the parade, but also an annual picnic event. Locals should expect a different type of Labor Day activity for 2020.
"We are working on a plan to continue awareness in the community on our big day," a Facebook post from Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly said.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams said his city's parade is canceled due to "rising COVID-19 cases in the area."
"We look forward to 2021, and what we hope will be the return to normal where events such as this are once again part of life," Williams said.
