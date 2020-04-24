DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have identified a teen shot and killed Thursday in Decatur.
The victim was 17-year-old T'Kai T.J. Crayton, a Macon County coroner's report said. Police were called at about 3 p.m. to the 1400 block of E. William St., where Crayton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they discovered evidence of a shooting taking place.
Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue in Bloomington. He said preliminary results will be released when appropriate.
Decatur police are continuing to investigate.