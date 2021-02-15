DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur officials have declared a winter no-parking condition.
The notice from the city was to give drivers advance notice of the condition taking effect.
With the declaration, parking, leaving or standing of any vehicle will be banned on designated winter no-parking streets. Red and white signs identify those streets with the label "Winter No-Parking, When Snow or Ice is in Street, Tow Away Zone."
All vehicles parked on winter no-parking streets have to be moved within six hours of the designated time of this declaration. In this case, cars must be removed by 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Violators are subject to fines and towing, the city said.
