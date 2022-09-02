DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur has been designated a Dementia Friendly Community by the Dementia Friendly Network of America.
A Dementia Friendly Community is one that is informed, safe and respectful of people living with the condition.
Dementia Friendly Decatur’s mission is to educate people and increase awareness and understanding of dementia, so those with the condition can live comfortably and safely.
Dementia Friendly Decatur will host a summit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, October 11, at the Scovill Zoo conference center. The event will feature keynote speakers, a panel discussion, and an opportunity for persons with dementia and their caregivers to experience Scovill Zoo and provide feedback on what would make it easier to navigate for those with dementia. The summit is free, and lunch will be provided. Registration information will be provided once all details are finalized.
Community partners gathered in early 2021 to begin the planning process to get Decatur designated Dementia Friendly. Partners included the Alzheimer’s Association, CHELP, the Community Foundation of Macon County, the Decatur City Council, the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, the Macon County Board, the Macon County Emergency Management Agency, the Macon County Mental Health Board, Memorial Health System, and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.