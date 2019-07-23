DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur School District plans to take public input on new school boundaries and a unified high school in the new school year, according to goals to be announced at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Superintendent Paul Fregeau plans to announce annual goals for the district at the meeting Tuesday evening. Among those goals is facilitating community input for consideration of a move to one high school structure.
“It could be all the freshmen go to one building, 10th, 11th and 12th grades go to the other,” Fregeau said. “All things are on the table. What things does the community have a taste for, if at all, and what do they think would best serve our kids?”
Fregeau said having a unified high school structure could mean more opportunities for advanced classes, arts programs and athletics.
He said the district is also asking for families’ input as they re-draw school boundaries and revamp their magnet system.
“We’re going to have to re-draw our boundaries anyway, so we’ve had a committee working and looking at somethings, but now we’re at a stage where we need community input,” Fregeau said. “We’ve already received 70 surveys back within the first two hours of registration.”
The district also plans to add a mentoring program for all first- and second-year teachers, a move Fregeau said could help retain teachers in the profession.