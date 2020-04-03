DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur doctor, needed at a local hospital in the COVID-19 fight, is stranded in Pakistan.
Dr. Rasheed Orakzi works for HSHS St. Mary’s in Decatur as an Inpatient Hospital Physician. He went to Pakistan March 4 to visit family, but has been unable to return to the United States where he is a permanent resident.
“I couldn’t get into the airport because my temperature was one-hundred,” Orakzi told WAND's Doug Wolfe in a call from Pakistan. “…. and I had a mild sore throat and I was confident it was not due to Coronavirus.”
The doctor was isolated and has no other symptoms. The problem now is finding a flight home.
Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois, is working with the U.S. State Department in an effort to get Orakzi back to Decatur. Davis says the doctor is needed for an expected increase in COVID cases in the coming days.
The next flight back to the U.S. appears to be April 15. However, there is no guarantee he can get on that flight.