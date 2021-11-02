DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Tuesday night, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially gave approval for Pfizer to inject it's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11 years old.
It came hours after a CDC advisory panel voted to recommend the shot for approval. Vaccines for young kids can be given out effective immediately.
"This is exciting. it is something we've been waiting for," Dr. Martin Okpalike with Springboard Pediatrics told WAND News.
After months of research and trials, the first COVID-19 shots for kids has been given the green light and many parents are excited.
"I have two children at 7 and 11 years old and they'll get vaccinated. It's just prevention. It's spreading, so let's knock it out," Anthony Erbe said.
But some parents are still deciding whether they want their child to be vaccinated.
"I'm vaccinated, but I really don't want to get my kids vaccinated at this point," mom of seven, Melinda Thomas, said.
Thomas told WAND she's still thinking about the shot for her little ones but is weighing the risks.
"I mean you can still get it, COVID-19," Thomas explained about her concern of breakthrough infections.
Dr. Martin Okpalike said he's telling parents the truth, that the benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine for kids outweigh any risk, especially as thousands of children have now been infected.
"We are seeing more cases in this pediatric age group, even death and serious illnesses and also long term complications," Okpalike explained.
He's worried misinformation online is making parents hesitant to get their young ones a shot. But in fact, 691 people under 18 have now lost their lives to the virus, and hundreds are suffering from long term complications from a coronavirus infection.
"Social media is really common in our age and a lot of people get their information from Doctor Google, you know? That's really most of the problem," Okpalike said.
He told WAND News he's telling parents to talk with their pediatrician or family doctor before making a decision.
"I encourage anybody who really has questions to ask people that they have trusted in the community. They will really give them the right information that they need to know," Okpalike added.
It could take a few days for child-sized doses to arrive in Illinois. They are about a third of the adult-size doses and come with a small needle and fewer preservatives. Pfizer reports their data found the shot was more than 90% effective in keeping kids safe from the virus.
WAND reached out to the Macon County Health Department about their plan to roll out shots to kids. A spokeswoman said they are awaiting official direction from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
