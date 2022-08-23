DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was beaten in a domestic violence incident in Decatur has died.
Monique N. McKissic, 43, was rushed to the hospital Aug. 14 after police responded to a home in the 100 block of S. Calhoun St. just after 1 a.m. for a domestic violence situation.
McKissic had blunt force trauma to her head.
She was later transported to a Springfield hospital for surgery.
The Sangamon County Coroner’s office contacted the Decatur Police Department Tuesday morning to tell them McKissic had died as a result of her injuries.
McKissic was pronounced dead on Monday at 8:18 p.m.
Adam D. Rich was previously arrested and charged with Attempted Murder in reference to McKissic's case.
The Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office said amended charge(s) are forth coming.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (217-424-2736) or Crime Stoppers (217-423-8477).
