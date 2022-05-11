DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities confirmed they have arrested an attempted murder suspect accused of stabbing two women.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office said it arrested Corey M. Smith, 49, at about 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1100 block of E. Olive St. Decatur police were also present at the scene.
Smith was wanted on a warrant accusing him of attempted first-degree murder, along with counts of home invasion, aggravated domestic battery and theft.
Officers were called just after 8 p.m. on May 5 to a home in the 2800 block of E. Locust St. They discovered two women at ages 51 and 43 had puncture wounds to their bodies.
Bond for Smith is set at $5 million.
