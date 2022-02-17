ILLINOIS (WAND) - I-72 was dangerous Thursday as snow blanketed central Illinois.
Illinois State Police in District 9 reported multiple vehicles in ditches, jackknifed semi trucks and crashes along the interstate.
Austin Yutzy was stuck on I-72 for more than two hours after a quick moving storm made the interstate treacherous.
"It was just within an instant the roads were slick, semis were going off the side of the road, cars were going off the side of the road," Yutzy explained.
Yutzy had been up in Chicago for business and was heading home to Decatur when she got stuck in the blizzard-like conditions.
"I got on the road at about 10:30 and as I'm leaving Plainfield, starting to get to Kankakee, the snow started coming," Yutzy explained.
Yutzy said she could only drive 20-30 miles per hour for most of the trip. But after stopping in Champaign for lunch, things got worse.
"It was worse than what it was two weeks ago. Two weeks ago, we had 10-12 inches of snow, but in my Jeep - my trusty Jeep - it was no problem at all. But this was totally different. There was ice, the ice was insane," Yutzy told WAND News.
She was inching along the interstate and finally made it past Monitcello. But then she hit one of the many accidents along I-72 that shut down multiple lanes of the interstate.
"I was there for two, I don't know I lost track of time, two to two and a half hours, something like that. I made the best of it though - I made some goofy music videos and I was face-timing my friends," Yutzy said.
She is safely home Thursday night and now has one message for drivers.
"Stay home and put your sweatpants on! That's what I'm about to do," Yutzy said.
