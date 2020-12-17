DANVILLE Ill. (WAND) – Tim Dudley will become the next president and chief executive officer of Vermilion Advantage, pending approval from the Danville-based economic development corporation's board.
Dudley is currently the City of Decatur's economic development coordinator, and previously served on the Macon County Board from 2007 to 2019.
If approved by the Vermilion Advantage board, he will succeed Vicki Haugen – who led the corporation since its 1983 inception until her death in February.
According to a news release, Dudley's key accomplishment's as Decatur's economic development coordinator include the $65 million Community Care Campus that was partially funded by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and acquiring grant support for the construction of the Midwest Inland Port.
In a statement, Dudley said he was honored to be chosen as Vermilion Advantage's next president and CEO and "can't wait to get started."
The board will vote on whether to approve Dudley's hiring during a virtual meeting on Monday.
