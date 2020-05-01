DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police have extended a measure suspending enforcement of time-limited parking during the pandemic.
The order is now active until May 31, 2020. It applies to parking in downtown public parking lots, alleys and streets where time-limited parking is normally enforced.
Decatur leaders said they will continue enforcing other violations in Chapter 34, Traffic and Parking of the City Code.
