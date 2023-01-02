DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — Local parents started off their new year with a bundle of joy.
Parents Tiffany King and Akim Thomas welcomed their New Year's baby, Amari Rashaad Thomas at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 8:46 a.m., New Year's Day.
"He's just the cutest little thing. He's just so tiny. We got us a little holiday baby," said King.
There are several superstitions and traditions associated with the start to a new year, like the special welcome to babies born on that very day. The origin behind this dates back to Ancient Greece. Being born on January 1st is a symbol of "rebirth" and "luck".
Thomas described his son's birth as just that; baby Amari was not supposed to come until January 4th.
"It feels great because he was supposed to come on the fourth actually. He decided to come early yesterday morning. So it's a blessing," said Thomas.
King and Thomas are ready to take their newborn home to meet his big brother and sister.
"We're feeling grateful that everything went good and he's healthy," said King.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.