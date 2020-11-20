DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) -- Nearly three years have passed, but the pain is still fresh for a Decatur family.
Theresa Palmer's son Logan was one of 10 Navy men who lost his life in the USS John McCain ship accident in 2017.
"It's about never forgetting. We need to remember these people who have sacrificed everything to protect us and be there for us," Theresa Palmer said.
Theresa is ensuring that her son's life and hundreds of other service men and women will always be remembered.
"We want you to understand -- there's a price to pay for our freedoms. I hope that people see that these were people's kids, people's husbands or wives or friends," said Palmer, whose family is a Gold Star Family for the tribute.
The Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor is aiming for 3 things: honor, hope and healing. Decorating the tree is a symbol of honor and hope, but a reminder that the healing process can be incredibly difficult.
"I don't know if it brings us peace it makes you more aware. They give up a lot more than just their lives. They give up their families. And then if they pass, their families have lost everything," Palmer said.
At age 23, Logan's time serving was cut short, but he looks down knowing that his impact, along with countless others across the country, will always be felt.
"That you didn't forget him. That he knew he had a purpose. This may seem little. it's not a monument, but this is something we can do locally to honor these guys," Palmer said.
There will be no formal ceremony for the Fallen Heroes Tree in Decatur this year due to COVID-19, but people can visit the Decatur Civic Center beginning this Saturday to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in active duty.
