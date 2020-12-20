DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- I have lost my greatest gift and so I understand now to give is to -- that there is no need to recieve anything in return -- just knowing that you could make even the smallest differences in someone's life," Amy Gillen said on the loss of her son Tanner -- who passed away from brain cancer in Jan. of 2018.
This is the second Christmas that the Gillen family we be giving toys to children who have to spend the holidays at St. Louis Children's Hospital.
"I think this year is more important than others -- families are financially struggling and so this will help a lot of kids to have Christmas," Gillen said.
The Gillen family created an amazon wishlist and they've received hundreds of toys from all over the world.
"Everyday new gifts come so it's a blessing -- it's an absolute blessing," Gillen said.
The toys hopefully will be a blessing for families in the hospital during the pandemic.
"For a lot of these families -- mom and dad both can't be there -- so having tools to do art projects or build legos or have toys that are new and exciting can make a big difference during that time," Gillen said.
This year because of COVID-19, Gillen and others who dropped off toys at the hospital won't get to see any children pick out their toys, but Gillen knows the act of giving will make an impact.
"I give the gift just knowing because I know how hard it was for us -- I know -- I now what it felt like for us to be in the hospital during Christmas -- so just to know that they have it and just to know that those families -- is bringing a smile," Gillen said.
Gillen and other volunteers will be sending their next shipment of toys to the hospital this upcoming week.
