DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Local organizations are helping kids grow their reading skills.
The Decatur Family YMCA's Before & After School Program along with its Child Care Center is celebrating Read Across America Day Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church. Guest readers include Sheriff Tony "Chubby" Brown and 105.5 DJ Terrance "TAT" Taylor.
National Reading Month was founded to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss. Read Across America Day is observed on the school day closest to March 2, or Dr. Seuss's birthday. The initiative is aimed at giving kids and teens a chance to improve their reading skills and make reading a daily habit.