DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Family YMCA will be giving away more than 2,000 new backpacks filled with school supplies.
Students K-6th grade who are in need of school supplies have two options to pick up a filled backpack on July 27.
- Drive-up lane in the Y parking lot
- Inside the Y facility
A parent/guardian will need to be present along with the child or children to receive a free backpack full of supplies.
THe event July 27 is called Backpack Attack. There will be kid friendly fun. In addition to the backpacks, children can also participate in obstacle courses, bounce houses, face-painting and additional fun at the YMCA.
Backpacks will also be available at both Crossing Healthcare & First Christian Church from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. July 27th during their annual Jumpstart Back to School Clinic.