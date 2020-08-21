DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -The Decatur Family YMCA Board of Directors announced a new Interim CEO after Matt Whitehead resigned from his position as Decatur Family YMCA CEO.
The Board of Directors has named Angela Foulke as the Interim CEO.
Foulke has been with the Decatur Family YMCA since 2010 and has served as the Director of Health, Wellness, and Aquatics since 2013.
Whitehead served the Decatur Family YMCA for 13 years and has served as the CEO for over six years.
Whitehead's accomplishments as CEO include,acquiring and developing the YMCA Sports Park, increasing member retention, expanding financial development initiatives, maintaining financial stability; providing new and diverse programs for people of all ages, and consolidating resources efficiently.
