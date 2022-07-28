DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur YMCA will host its annual Backpack Attack event.
The event will be on Saturday, August 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. According to the YMCA, 1,500 pre-filled backpacks with school supplies will be handed out to students entering Kindergarten through 6th Grade.
Backpacks will be available for pickup at three locations: Decatur Family YMCA, Old King's Orchard Community Center, and Johns Hill Magnet School.
“Backpack Attack is such a powerful way for us to support the immediate needs of our community. Back to school can be a stressful time for families with school age children; our hope is that these backpacks help to alleviate that stress and provide a great first day of school for all children in Decatur and Macon County," Dominic Santomassimo, CEO for Decatur Family YMCA.
Decatur Family YMCA will have onsite vendors including Macon County Health Department, Decatur Public Schools District 61, Empowerment Opportunity Center, Familia Dental, and YMCA School Age Care Programs. The Macon County Health Department will be providing school required immunizations at their facility during the event, from 9:30am – 2:00pm.
Decatur Family YMCA will collaborate with local non-profits like Walk It Like We Talk It, CHICO, J. Morris Enterprises, and Hands of Hearts to provide backpacks at these additional locations.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.