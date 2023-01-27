DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire on Stuart Ave. on Friday afternoon.
DFD responded around 1:48 p.m. to a scene of heavy fire from an attached single car garage and carport. Fire extended into the attic of the vacant home.
The firefighters initially fought the flames inside the structure but were ordered to retreat outside due to heavy fire blowing from the second floor and attic. The fire was brought under control around 4 p.m. with extensive overhaul having taken place.
No injuries were reported.
It is considered suspicious and is being investigated with assistance from the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.