DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Lanes of traffic were closed following a fire in Decatur Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to the area of the 1900 block of N. Water St., where smoke could be seen coming from the area.
Multiple lanes of Water are closed at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday on Water between the 1700 block and Family Video (1935 N. Water St.). Traffic is reduced to one lane and has slowed down.
Decatur crews were not immediately available for comment.
WAND-TV will update this developing story as it learns more.