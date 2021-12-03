DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire at 1420 E. Main St, early Friday morning.
According to officials, crews arrived on the scene around 4:19 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames from the rear of the house.
Crews deployed multiple attack lines to attack the fire and protect the neighboring homes, while interior crews performed an aggressive interior attack and were met with heavy smoke, high heat, and fire in the rear of the house while a simultaneous primary search was conducted.
The Battalion Chief interviewed the home occupant and was advised that all occupants had been safely evacuated.
Due to the damage from the fire 2 adults and 3 children have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshall.
