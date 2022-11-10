DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews respond to house fire near S Illinois and E Cleveland street, Thursday afternoon.
According to Battalion Chief Neil Elder, crews arrived on the scene around noon and found fire coming from the front side of the residence.
Officials say no one was reported inside the home at the time of the fire.
The Fire Marshall was called in to investigate.
At this time no further information has been released.
This is a developing story, WAND will continue to update this story with the latest information.
