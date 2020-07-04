DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Several Decatur firefighters responded to a house fire north of downtown Saturday evening.
Crews were called to the 1800 block of North Church Street around 9:20 Saturday evening.
The cause of the fire is unknown, and it is unknown if anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
