DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire at the coroner of N. College and Waggoner, Sunday morning.
Fire crews arrived on the scene at 11:28 a.m. to a story and a half vacant house with heavy fire coming from the upstairs windows.
Firefighters made an aggressive fire attack, and quickly brought the fire under control by 12:08 p.m.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The investigation into the cause of this fire is ongoing.
At this time no further information has been released.
