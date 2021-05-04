DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Fire Department responded to a structure fire call late on Monday night.
According to the Fire Department, crews arrived at 2070 N. Charles around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, to find smoke coming from the backside of the residence.
Two occupants safely evacuated the structure and have been relocated.
Crews performed an aggressive interior attack and were met with heavy smoke, high heat, and fire.
There was one minor injury to a Decatur Fire Department member.
The structure is believed to have suffered an estimated $10,000 worth of damage.
The State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the fire and has yet to determine the cause.
